CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

What Are Running Splits? Here's How to Use Yours for Better, Faster Runs

By Emily Abbate
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DA1XA_0c0OKdbP00

Do you find yourself sprinting the first mile of your long, "slow" runs? Or maybe you're training to hit a certain race time? Either way, tracking your running splits is the key to better pacing and stronger finishes.

What's a Split Time in Running?

A running split is the amount of time it takes you to run a certain distance or section of a race. For example, if you run a 5K, you could break the run up into mile- or kilometer-long splits.

By keeping an eye on your split times, you can see how you're pacing, explains Ellie Somers, DPT, a physical therapist, running coach and owner of Sisu Performance and Physical Therapy in Seattle.

Do you need to pick things up? Or slow your roll? Trying to run consistent split times (or negative splits, which we'll explain below) can help you run your best.

How Running Splits Work

Splits can be seconds or minutes in length, and they generally measure how fast you run a certain number of miles or kilometers.

For instance, if you run a lap around the track, you could break it into 100-meter splits, and each split time will be a matter of seconds. If you run a 5K, however many minutes it took you to run a mile — or kilometer — can be a split.

For U.S. women, the average 5K time per mile is about 13 minutes, 21 seconds. Here's how this could break down into consistent mile splits:

Want another running split example? According to running statistics , the average marathon pace is 6 minutes, 43 seconds per kilometer for men. A marathon is 42.2 kilometers long, so here's what consistent 5K splits would look like at this pace:

How to Track Your Running Splits

In most cases, runners track their splits with running watches or apps . Most any running watch with GPS will automatically track your splits. If yours doesn't, it likely has a split button you can press at the end of each lap on the track or mile marker on the trail.

What's more, different run trackers like FitBit and MapMyRun have buttons or functions to let you "make" the split, and most devices can synch to your phone to give you more info. On screen, you can typically see how your splits vary from one another.

Also, when you're running, many smart watches display your current mile time as well as your average mile time for the whole period you've been running. That way, if you see your current mile is pacing to be a lot faster or slower than your previous miles, you know you need to adjust your running speed. You can set many watches and apps to alert you with your split time at the end of each mile.

How to Use Your Splits for Better Runs

Tracking your running splits can be a helpful way to keep tabs on your pacing and even see how it improves over time, Somers says. Split times in running can also reveal areas for improvement — like sprinting (and tuckering yourself out) right out the gate.

Negative Splits vs. Positive Splits

A negative split is when, during a specific run or workout, each split time is shorter than the one before. So, during that marathon, you're running each mile faster than than the last. In a positive split, you run each mile or kilometer at a slower pace.

Coaches usually encourage runners to aim for negative splits.

"When someone can execute negative splits well, it's a great sign that they're homing in on good pacing and pace control," Somers says. "When you know enough about your body to be able to save a little bit for the end while still moving on tired legs, that's proof of hard work."

The idea negative split depends on your goals, experience and the run you're doing. But, generally, with negative splits, each time should be about 5 to 30 seconds shorter than the last, she says. While a marathoner might try to take 5 or 10 seconds off their pace each mile to get down to their ultimate goal finishing pace, a 10K racer might try to shave off 20 or 30 seconds from each mile.

Large negative running splits generally are part of aggressive racing strategies, and most common in shorter distances. Again, every athlete (and race or effort) has a different strategy.

To achieve negative splits, think of your effort in terms of rate of perceived exertion , or RPE, recommend Somers. Start your run at a lower RPE and increase it gradually with each split.

"Perceived exertion is one of the most important variables when working a program," she says. "You have to trust your feelings and your training. Usually by the time you're finishing with a negative split, your perceived exertion will be much higher than when you started and were getting your body warm."

So what about positive splits? These happen when each mile is slower than the last and are very common in new runners who are new to pacing or start off their runs too fast and tire out quickly.

And sometimes, splits can be all over the place. That could be part of getting used to running or simply doing a less-structured workout. For example if you're running to the next tree and then walking for a while, your split times could all be radically different. That's OK!

Is There Such a Thing as a Bad Split?

It's normal to wonder what a "good" split time is for something like a mile, 5K, half-marathon or marathon distance.

"It's going to be different for each runner," Somers says. While one marathoner may hit their goal striding along like rhythmic metronome, another may lean into a different strategy.

In the end, the best running split is the one that feels right for you.

How to Improve Your Splits

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

How To Increase Running Speed With 7 Simple Tweaks to Your Form

Whether you’re a jogger or runner, there’s a very good chance that you wish you could kick it up a notch every once in a while. After all, who doesn’t love a PR? With this in mind, we decided to look into the myth of butt kicks for speed. In doing so, we were able to uncover a variety of tricks to enhance your running speed.
WORKOUTS
SELF

How to Carry a Phone While Running That Isn’t Just in Your Sweaty Hand

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For years, I never needed to know how to carry a phone while running. I used my daily miles as an opportunity to unplug, listening to nothing but birdsong and the waves of Lake Michigan. A GPS watch tracked my time and distance, and since I nearly always ran the same route along Chicago Lakefront Trail, I felt safe enough to leave my phone at home.
RETAIL
Twinfinite

Deathloop: How to Sprint & Run Faster

Deathloop, the latest from the team that brought you the Dishonored games, has finally arrived on PS5, and it appears both critics and fans are on the same page: it’s really fun. By most accounts, the game has lived up to its high expectations, which is great news for all. If you’re at this guide, though, you’ve probably already jumped into Deathloop and are wondering how to sprint and run faster in Deathloop for PS5 so you can get around far more quickly. Here’s how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
podiumrunner.com

No, Don’t “Attack the Hill.” Here’s How to Run Smarter in Hilly Races.

One of my pet peeves as a coach is the oft-heard advice: “Attack the hill, don’t be weak, don’t let up.” It’s one of those things runners get taught when they are young that are just plain wrong. The idea, it seems, is to show your strength and grit, to prove to yourself and your competitors that you are, literally, king of the hill. Or it is an attempt to keep the pace consistent, to not let the hill rob any seconds through sheer willpower. I can’t count the number of runners I’ve known who’ve been taught just that.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#The Split#First Mile#Statistics#Marathon#Dpt#Sisu Performance#Physical Therapy#Gps#Rpe
The Beacon Newspapers

The benefits of running for better health

Dear Mayo Clinic: A few neighbors formed a running group to train for a marathon in 2021. I’m thinking about joining them, as I know that running can be good exercise, but I’ve never run before. Is running a marathon actually good for my health? Should I do certain things...
WORKOUTS
RunnersWorld

How to Find and Address Your Muscle Imbalances for Stronger Runs

You’ve heard about symmetry before: It’s a mathematical principle that denotes exact equality on two sides. A butterfly’s wings. A snowflake. Your face. Some elementary school teacher probably taught you about this years ago, and you likely haven’t thought about symmetry since. But you should, especially when it comes to running. An asymmetrical body — a.k.a. one with muscle imbalances — could be the culprit behind a nagging injury or even what’s keeping you from finally nailing a new PR.
WORKOUTS
active.com

Can Running Less Make You Faster?

If you’ve ever heard elite athletes talk about their 100-plus mile-training weeks and thought “more miles must be the key to success,” you’re not alone. And to some extent, you’d be correct. There have been multiple studies that show a strong correlation between running mileage and marathon performance. And since running more miles helps increase aerobic capacity (sometimes called v02 max) and improve your running economy (i.e. how efficiently your body uses oxygen while running), it makes sense that more miles might equal better.
WEIGHT LOSS
Greatist

The Rookie Runner's Menu: How to Fuel Up for Your First Run

If you’re tired of the 5-day-a-week elliptical sessions and feel ready to cover some IRL running distance, good for you. Becoming a runner is a fun and exciting feat — but there’s a little more to it than just lacing up your shoes and hitting the pavement. Without the proper...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
Twinfinite

Lost Judgment: How to Sprint & Run Faster

The cities of Kamurocho and Yokohama in Lost Judgment are two big areas that you’ll want to explore carefully to find all of its secrets and fun distractions. The game is filled with lots of quests, both part of the main story and side missions, and also minigames too. In light of all of that, you’ll want to get around town as quickly as possible, so here’s how to sprint and run faster in Lost Judgment.
VIDEO GAMES
Footwear News

The 7 Best Compression Boots to Boost Your Workout Recovery

Recovery compression boots are not exactly subtle things. They look a bit like wrapping your legs into two mini sleeping bags. Maybe you’ve seen them on the health and wellness Instagrams. Maybe you’ve wondered what they are doing, and if they’re really doing anything. So far, the consensus is yes. There’s a lot happening in those little sleeping bags for legs that you can’t see. Namely, they’re compressing around major muscle groups, helping circulate blood flow. “The air is compressed in a systematic way,” says Kellen Scantlebury, a doctor of physical therapy, certified strength and conditioning coach, and the owner of Fit...
FITNESS
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy