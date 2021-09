Creating a recipe for a vegan and gluten-free banana bread was my Mount Everest. Taking out wheat flour, dairy and eggs from traditional cake baking left me with just bananas and sugar, but, thanks to the know-how of Freddie Janssen of Snackbar in London (whose vegan tahini banana bread is excellent), as well as a generous online community who recommended buckwheat flour, plus seven rounds of testing, I finally arrived at a recipe that, personally, I cannot keep my hands off.

