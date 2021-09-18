Texas as the Lone Stasi State

Whenever the Rev. Remington Johnson goes to the Texas Capitol to testify, she brings a friend whose “only job is to hold me and remind me to eat.”. Johnson, a health-care chaplain and consultant at the University of Texas at Austin, has been advocating against a historic deluge of bills aimed at transgender people in the state — more than 40 have been filed in the past 10 months alone. It is “brutal” work, she says: She experiences rolling panic attacks in the weeks leading up to giving testimony. Once she’s there, Johnson, who is transgender, is forced to listen to “hours and hours” of people insulting her directly, calling her “abhorrent” and a “sin.”

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO