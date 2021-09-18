California Psychics' 6 Tips To Survive Mercury Retrograde

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cars break down, computers crash, and communication gets confused. California Psychics warns us that even more mishaps are likely to occur when Mercury is in retrograde.

"Whether a planet changes to direct or to retrograde motion, we humans know that something is about to happen!"

Mercury retrograde happens three or four times a year when the fast-moving planet appears to stand still and then move backward from the earth. {The next Mercury retrograde is Sept. 27 to Oct. 17.}

"Planets don't really move backward - they just appear to do so - but this phenomenon does cause changes in human affairs until the period ends," says Adrianna, a professional reader with California Psychics since 2015. "Whether a planet changes to direct or to retrograde motion, we humans know that something is about to happen!"

While Mercury retrograde is a time to be cautious, California Psychics' Mercury retrograde guide can help you avoid turmoil.

What is at Stake with Mercury Retrograde?Because Mercury rules spoken and written communication, we tend to misunderstand situations during a retrograde. What we say in texts or emails can be misinterpreted. What we think we want during Mercury retrograde frequently changes as soon as Mercury goes direct.

Tips:

Check for typos. Read your emails, texts, or documents out loud before you hit "send."

Plan trips carefully, allow extra time, and research your destination.

Don't make a new romantic commitment or get married during a Mercury retrograde. Don't decide to break up or get divorced. Wait a few weeks and see how you feel.

Don't buy high-ticket items, especially if they are communications devices or vehicles.

Now is the time to plan, but don't commit to any major life decisions such as quitting your job, moving, choosing a school, or starting a new business.

If you are wondering how the next Mercury retrograde is going to affect you, talk to one of our Astrology Psychics today to learn more!

About California Psychics California Psychics is the most trusted source of psychic readings. We have delivered over 11 million discreet and confidential psychic readings by phone since 1995. More than a prediction, we are your guide for life's journey. Learn more about how psychic readings work and explore the California Psychics blog. With over 500 psychics online to choose from with real customer reviews, you're sure to find the best psychics for you. Call one of our trusted and accurate psychics today! Confidential and secure, real psychics, accurate predictions, 100% guaranteed.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-psychics-6-tips-to-survive-mercury-retrograde-301379919.html

SOURCE California Psychics