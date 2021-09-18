CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

OK, Target Has The *Cutest* Halloween Costumes For Pets

By Bella Gerard
 7 days ago
My dog Poppy is the literal light of my life, but regardless of my begging and pleading, she refuses to dress up for Halloween. I know, I know—she’s so selfish! That said, I can’t help but wonder if the reason she’s never been into it is because I’ve yet to find The Costume. You know, the one that makes her wag her tail! Luckily, Target’s selection of pet Halloween costumes this year includes tens of pages of options, so I have a feeling I’ll finally be able to win her over. If you have a small pup like Poppy, a bigger...

