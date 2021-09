Six-and-a-half months after the worst attack on the US Capitol since 1814, Washington DC is on alert for another threat to the seat of Congress: the so-called “Justice for J6” rally, an event ostensibly advocating for better treatment for the more than 600 people arrested over their alleged involvement in the 6 January insurrection.Scheduled for this Saturday, 18 September, the rally is being treated as a potentially serious threat. According to the Department of Homeland Security, some 700 people are expected to attend, though how many will actually show up for the scheduled noon start time remains unclear.The rally’s...

