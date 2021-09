The Toronto Blue Jays are the league’s hottest team, winners of eight straight and 11 of their last 12 games entering Friday night, reversing a mid-August slump that almost torpedoed their playoff hopes. With three weeks and 23 games left on the schedule, there is still plenty of time for the Blue Jays to qualify for the playoffs, especially now that they’ve pulled even with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox in the loss column. And if they do reach the postseason, every other team should be terrified to face them.

