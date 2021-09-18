Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler for Allegedly Selling Him Fake Watch

Lil Baby has never shied away from stunting for the 'Gram but unfortunately, it backfired on him the other day. The rapper was showing off what seemed to be an incredibly rare Patek Phillipe that he dropped $400K on. A jewelry page exposed the watch as being fake. Baby expressed his appreciation for the knowledge before putting his jeweler on blast. "@patekphillipe see this why I need to be on the list!!! After market jewelers going to make me do something I shouldn't be doing," Baby wrote on his IG story, along with a demon emoji.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO