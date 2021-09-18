CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Baby Calls Out Jeweler for Allegedly Selling Him Fake Watch

By C. Vernon Coleman II
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: (Sept. 18) Rafaello and Co. has released a statement to XXL following Lil Baby's claims that the jeweler sold him a fake watch. "We do stand on our name just like he does that’s why today he got those four rings for free and his money back because we didn’t do our homework on the watch and we take Full responsibility for that. But it didn’t happen intentionally and he knows that for a fact," the statement begins.

