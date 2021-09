The last year has been a whirlwind to say the least; learning to adjust to the pandemic while simultaneously being shocked and awed by the state of the world has been stressful for everyone. thomTide's year wasn't much different from the rest of us, with the prime exception being his ultra-ambitious passion project of chronicling the seasons through song, scoring the rise and fall of his emotional journey with the preternatural sonic acumen of Vivaldi; or Blood Orange; or whoever he wants to channel in that particular week. In his genre-shirking, all-encompassing masterpiece we've learned deep and innate truths from the San Diego-based visionary. This cyclical story reaches its natural end (and beginning) today with the beautifully sanguine "mySakura".

