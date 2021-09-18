CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral Arrangements for Eagle Pass Fire Fighter-EMT Matthew Victor Fuentes Announced

 6 days ago

Yeager-Barrera Mortuary of 1613 Del Rio Blvd. in Eagle Pass, Texas announced the funeral arrangements for Eagle Pass Fire Fighter-EMT Matthew Victor Fuentes. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Eagle Pass and interment following at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Cemetery in Eagle Pass.

