HBO Max Announces Brand New Adult Animated Series

HBO Max announced a new adult animated comedy series this week. Ten Year Old Tom comes from Steve Dildarian of The Life and Times of Tim. Also along to executive produce is Nick Weidenfeld, who has produced some massive hits for WarnerMedia in Rick & Morty and The Boondocks. The creator will play the main character Tom and be surrounded by an absolute wealth of acting talent. Gillian Jacobs, John Malkovich, Edi Patterson, Byron Bowers, and Todd Glass are also in the cast. The series follows a young boy trying to make sense of the world he lives in. There's just a bunch of nonsense to contend with in his everyday life from misguided adults and his school tribulations. HBO is also bringing out the guest stars for this show as well. Natasha Lyonne, Tim Robinson, George Wallace, David Duchovny, Jennifer Coolidge, and Mark Proksch are all going to pop up in Season 1.