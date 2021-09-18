CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue vs. #12 Notre Dame live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch college football

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGMSb_0c0O3gfy00

The Purdue Boilermakers will meet the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday afternoon from Notre Dame Stadium.

Purdue is coming off a 49-0 win over UConn in week two and will come into this one with a 2-0 record. As for Notre Dame, they are coming off a 32-29 win over Toledo that might have been a little too close for comfort for the No. 12 ranked team.

This will be a fun Saturday of college football, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

Purdue vs. #12 Notre Dame

  • When: Saturday, September 18
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Purdue Boilermakers vs. #12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-7.5)

O/U: 58.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

247Sports

How to watch USC vs. Oregon State

The Trojans (2-1, 1-1) make their return to the Coliseum on Saturday to host Oregon State in an attempt to pick up their second Pac-12 win of the season. It will be the first home game for USC since the firing of embattled head coach Clay Helton. Saturday will mark the first home game for interim head coach Donte Williams, an L.A. native.
OREGON STATE
