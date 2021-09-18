LPGA: Massive downpour delays third round of the Cambia Portland Classic; tournament reduced to 54 holes

Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Jin Young Ko stormed up the leaderboard Friday with a second-round 67, but she’ll have to wait a day before trying to add to her lead. The Oregon Golf Club, where the Cambia Portland Classic is being held, received over an inch and a half of rain overnight, canceling Saturday’s play.

Due to course conditions and more rain forecast through Saturday evening and into Sunday, the tournament will only be 54 holes. Tournament officials will survey the golf course on Sunday morning, with a plan to begin the final round at 7:30 a.m. local time (10:30 a.m. ET), in groups of three off the first and 10th tees. Play could extend into Monday if necessary.

Oregon Golf Club has received nearly two inches of rain since Friday night.

When play does resume, Ko will hold a one-shot lead over Gemma Dryburgh, one of the 18-hole leaders. Nine total players are within four shots of the lead.