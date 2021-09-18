CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three things to look for in 49ers-Eagles matchup, and one X-factor

By Jacob Hutchinson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last time the San Francisco 49ers played the Philadelphia Eagles, it was a disaster. There were three turnovers, a brutal display from the offensive line, and an emotionally disheartening loss coming off two weeks of horrific injury luck on the East Coast. There is a much different outlook at this point, but there are plenty of ways for things to go wrong and right for the 49ers. Here are some of the key factors for Sunday’s game:

