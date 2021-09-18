CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 2 matchup vs. 49ers

By Matt Mullin
phillyvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles will be back in action on Sunday against the 49ers as both teams look to improve to 2-0 on the young season. For the Birds, the game will serve as their home opener, one in which Lincoln Financial Field will be full for the first time since 2019, and that has to be a point in Philly's favor as Nick Sirianni, DeVonta Smith and even Jalen Hurts and some other second-year players will get their first taste of the full Philly fan experience.

www.phillyvoice.com

CBS Sports

Watch Eagles vs. 49ers: Time, odds, prediction as Jalen Hurts, Jimmy Garoppolo battle in Week 2 showdown

The Philadelphia Eagles were the biggest surprise in the NFL in Week 1, beating the Atlanta Falcons by 26 points on the road in an impressive debut from Nick Sirianni as head coach. Jalen Hurts finished 27 of 35 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in that blowout victory, while also rushing for 62 yards. Hurts' performance grasped how the Eagles have rallied around Sirianni, which the San Francisco 49ers have noticed as they head to Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 2 showdown.
NFL
Kyle Shanahan
Demeco Ryans
George Kittle
Devonta Smith
cbslocal.com

Philadelphia Eagles-San Francisco 49ers: Six Matchups To Watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons couldn’t have gone any better. Jalen Hurts played phenomenal, Nick Sirianni managed the game very well in his debut as head coach, and Jonathan Gannon’s defense didn’t allow the Falcons to score a touchdown in a 32-6 victory. Now,...
NFL
#49ers#Falcons#The Eagles#American Football#Lincoln Financial Field#Birds#Lions#The Nick Sirianni Era
philadelphiaeagles.com

49ers vs. Eagles: How to watch, listen, and stream

Fresh off an impressive 32-6 win on the road against the Atlanta Falcons to kick off the season, the Eagles return to Philadelphia for the home opener of the 2021 season. "Round 2" is against the San Francisco 49ers, who were also victorious in Week 1 with a triumph against the Detroit Lions. These two teams squared off in prime time last season with the Eagles leaving the West Coast with a 25-20 victory, but both teams are vastly different. No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Eagles odds, line, prediction, and how to watch the Week 2 game

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles is a game that would not have looked out of place in the playoffs a few years ago, and after good starts to the season, both teams will be dreaming of a deep postseason run in 2021. Let’s take a look at the current NFL odds, a prediction for the game, the TV channel, and how to live stream the 49ers vs. Eagles Week 2 NFL contest.
NFL
FanSided

49ers RB Trey Sermon needs to see snaps in Week 2 vs. Eagles

A surprise healthy scratch in Week 1, 49ers RB Trey Sermon has an opening to contribute in Week 2 with starter Raheem Mostert sidelined once again. One of the biggest surprises with the San Francisco 49ers concerning their 41-33 victory over the Detroit Lions in Week 1, was the surprise of rookie running back Trey Sermon being put on the inactive list.
NFL
Niners Nation

Five stats that defined the 49ers Week 1 victory over the Lions

The 49ers started the season by handling their business, holding off a late surge from the Detroit Lions to finish week one with a win. I'm going to detail a few sets of numbers that I believe best tell the story of how this game resulted in a win for the 49ers.
NFL
NFL
Football
Sports
FanSided

49ers vs Eagles NFL live stream reddit for Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers travel to faceoff against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 2 matchup. Fresh off impressive wins in Week 1 of the new season, the San Fransisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle this weekend. Eagles’ second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts is looking...
NFL
USA Today

Eagles vs. 49ers: 5 storylines to follow in Week 2

The San Francisco 49ers are set to travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in their second-straight road game to open up the 2021 NFL season. The Niners are 3.5-point road favorites against a Philadelphia team that showed big-play ability on offense and pocket collapsing ability on defense. Here are...
NFL
SportsGrid

49ers vs. Eagles Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

San Francisco 49ers (1-0) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 50.5 Over (-106) Under (-114) Two squads that started off the season on a high note meet up for a Week 2 battle at the Linc with the visiting San Francisco 49ers taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The Niners had a balanced attack that saw both of their quarterbacks find pay dirt at least once, along with three rushing TDs to hold off a late surge in Detroit to beat the Lions. Philadelphia delivered one of the more impressive performances in Week 1, dominating the Atlanta Falcons on the road, where QB Jaylen Hurts played a near flawless game.
NFL
FanSided

49ers vs. Eagles: 3 areas DeMeco Ryans must improve in Week 2

With the 49ers visiting the Eagles in Week 2, Niner Noise looks at how first-year coordinator DeMeco Ryans makes some improvement adjustments to his defense. If one were to take a net grade on San Francisco 49ers first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ first attempts in a regular-season NFL game, it might be easy enough to give him a favorable C-minus.
NFL
Fox40

Eagles face tough challenge vs. 49ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was impressive in his NFL coaching debut last week against Atlanta, but the 49ers present a tougher challenge. They’ll know more about Sirianni’s scheme than the Falcons did because the Eagles didn’t show much in the preseason. “Practices were crisp last week, and...
NFL
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Eagles vs 49ers Betting Preview

The 49ers travel to Philly on Sunday to face a surprising 1-0 Eagles team. Arguments that it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the Eagles are 1-0 are acceptable, but the way in which they won their first game against the Falcons was definitely a shocker. Even the biggest Philly supporters couldn’t have dreamed up a better scenario. The Eagles went into Atlanta and beat the snot out of the Falcons to the tune of 32-6. The Eagles opponent on Sunday also finds themselves at 1-0, but that is much less of a surprise. The 49ers were heavy favorites against the Lions and came away victorious, albeit with a little drama at the end. So, heading into the Sunday the 49ers find themselves 3 point favorites with a game total over/under of 50. The Eagles money line is +135, with the 49ers being -150. So, yet again the Eagles can play up the underdog mantra that worked so well during the 2017 Super Bowl run. Where does the betting value lie? Let’s dive in.
NFL

