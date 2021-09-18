CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers vs. Cowboys Prediction and Breakdown

By Fernando Ramirez
 6 days ago

The Chargers (1-0) open up their home slate of games hosting the Dallas Cowboys (0-1) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT. The game will be on CBS with former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo as the color commentator, Jim Nantz will be the play-by-play, and sideline will be Tracy Wolfson.

The Cowboys are coming off a good opening season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The defense was able to get four turnovers against Tom Brady and Co., while the offense was able to put up over 400 yards against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The Chargers defense will be facing a tough offense led by quarterback Dak Prescott and the weapons this offense possess. Edge rusher Joey Bosa knows the defense will need to contain him on Sunday.

“We know [Cowboys QB] Dak [Prescott] is a really talented quarterback,” said Bosa. “We have to make sure we keep him in the pocket. That’s kind of the story as a D-line in every week, not letting the QB make plays with his feet, escaping out of those big gaps. Our rushers are going to have to be sound. We are going to have to work together. Obviously, they have some weapons, but I think if you neutralize Dak, then he won’t be able to get the ball to those weapons.”

Key Matchup

The Chargers secondary will have the spotlight come Sunday because of Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. They are a dangerous duo that went for over 240 combined yards and three touchdowns. The secondary will need to be on their toes, especially with cornerback Chris Harris Jr. out with a shoulder injury.

Defensive player to watch

Joey Bosa. The Cowboys are without starting right tackle La’el Collins is suspended, so he will not be playing. Terence Steele will start, so Bosa could be licking his chops a little bit. Last week, Bosa had a good opening weekend adding a strip-sack and could be looking for more on Sunday. Bosa moves around both sides, but he may stay on that right side more for the mismatch.

Offensive player to watch

Keenan Allen. The secondary of the Cowboys is improved from last season, but Allen could be the Tasmanian Devil on Sunday. He is coming off a nine-catch game for 100 yards. He may exploit the Cowboys secondary, especially if quarterback Justin Herbert is throwing dimes like he was last weekend. This could be a game that Allen puts a stamp on the way he did on Thanksgiving night 2017.

Key to the game

The offensive line. The Chargers offensive line had a strong showing against Washington headlined by rookie left tackle Rashawn Slater. The Cowboys have injuries on their defensive line, so the Bolts offensive line needs to give Herbert time. If the offensive line slows down the Cowboys defensive line, then Herbert will be cooking their secondary.

Prediction

Chargers are favored by -3.5 points. If both teams were healthy, this game could be super close, and the outcome would be a coin toss. The Cowboys have more severe injuries, and the Chargers are coming off a strong game. They will look to continue that on Sunday.

Chargers 38 Cowboys 27

State
Washington State
#Chargers#American Football#Cbs#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Tasmanian
