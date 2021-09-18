CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Elevate Veteran Safety Sean Davis From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game Against Chicago

By James Rapien
 6 days ago
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are elevating veteran safety Sean Davis from the practice squad for Sunday's game against Chicago. He'll be active for the matchup and could get playing time on special teams.

Safety Ricardo Allen suffered a broken hand in last week's win over the Vikings. They signed Davis earlier this week to help fill the void on defense.

Davis, 27, spent the first five years of his career with the Steelers. He played for the Colts in the season opener and was waived earlier this week. Davis has 259 tackles and five interceptions in 65 career games.

Ja'Marr Chase to Doubters: "Enjoy the Show"

