Fallon Sherrock marked her lap of honour on the World Series by seeing off Danish ace Niels Heinsøe in a rout 6-1 at the Nordic Darts Masters on the opening night of action. Denied her chance in 2020 on the World Series with only the Finals featuring 'The Queen of the Palace' due to the Coronavirus pandemic, she will look to impress as she makes up for lost time.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO