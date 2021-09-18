CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Digital data drives better soil management

By Horizon Magazine
ScienceBlog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think about limited resources in agriculture, water is normally the first that springs to mind. The bad news is that just like water, soil is a finite resource that is fast deteriorating as a result of human activity. The good news: research is providing farmers, landowners and policymakers with new tools to turn the tide.

cgiar.org

Managing soil organic carbon and nitrogen in African grazing land

Controlled grazing and frequent use of fire are strategies to enhance sequestration and preservation of carbon in soils in African rangelands. However, pragmatic evidence has been lacking up until a recent study by scientists from the Center for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF). The team worked in collaboration...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Digital Project Manager

This is a part-time (3 days per week), temporary position (24 months) on Crick terms and conditions of employment. We are seeking an experienced and creative digital project manager to lead on expanding the Crick’s public engagement work into digital channels. Building on successful public events, exhibitions and education outreach...
JOBS
agdaily.com

Soil Health Institute report explores profitability of soil management

The Soil Health Institute, a nonprofit that helps to safeguard and enhance the vitality and productivity of soils, plans to release a comprehensive report on the Economics of Soil Health on 100 Farms during a webinar at noon ET Sept. 30. Using data collected and analyzed across 100 farms in...
AGRICULTURE
atchisonglobenow.com

Soil Testing Best Management Practices

One of the ‘baselines’ of a productive food/forage production system is soil fertility. It’s difficult to raise plants without adequate nutrients – from applied fertilizer and the soil – and determining that right rate/right product/right place combination starts with a good soil sample. Soil sampling isn’t simply collecting a little...
AGRICULTURE
thepaypers.com

Pecunpay partners with Viewnext to drive its digital transformation

Pecunpay, a Spain-based electronic money company, has partnered with Viewnext to enable the acceleration of the company's digital transformation. The agreement enables Pecunpay to modernise and manage its applications, thereby endorsing its capabilities and supporting the expansion of its business. The main focus areas of the collaboration will be digital transformation and incorporation, adaptation of equipment to Pecunpay, project management, and operational consultancy.
BUSINESS
World Bank Blogs

Troubleshooting EdTech: Leveraging data for better EdTech policies

The World Bank, with support from Imaginable Futures and as part of the broader Global Education Policy Dashboard (GEPD), has created the EdTech Readiness Index (ETRI). The tool will enable countries to: (a) identify good practices and areas where EdTech policies can be strengthened, and (b) monitor progress as countries take action. With initial technical work completed, the Index is now in its implementation phase, and the team is in the process of identifying the countries in which the ETRI could be piloted in 2022.
EDUCATION
ScienceBlog.com

Using Internet in retirement boosts cognitive function

Using the internet during your retirement years can boost your cognitive function, a new study has found. Researchers from Lancaster University Management School, the Norwegian University Science and Technology and Trinity College Dublin examined the cognitive function of more than 2,000 retired people from across Europe, and found that post-retirement internet usage is associated with substantially higher scores on tests.
INTERNET
