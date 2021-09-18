Bottoms Up, The FCS Edition

While the true fall weather may be a weekend away, there’s no need to wait. At the grocery this week I picked up a six pack each of Good People Oktoberfest, Yellowhammer Oktoberfest, and Bell’s Oktoberfest. Do you sense a theme? After sampling each this week, Saturday’s beer of choice will be Bell’s. While all are tasty, Bell’s was just slightly better in my book. Beyond the smoothness, it just looks the best in a glass. Depending on how the game goes, the second and third string beers may see some action, too. They’ve worked hard in practice and earned a shot if game conditions allow.