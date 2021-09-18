Vikings defensive backs looked impressive in their first test of 2021

The Minnesota Vikings defensive backs as a group were quite impressive in Week 1, but there is still room for improvement. In Week 1 a lot of eyes were on the Minnesota Vikings defensive and especially how all the new additions would fit in together. The Vikings gave up 217 yards passing and two touchdowns in the air in Week 1. A bunch of these yards came at the end of the first half when Minnesota cornerback Bashaud Breeland was beaten by Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase for a 50-yard touchdown.