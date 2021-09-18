Alice Laura of Alice Laura Models: “Help others”

Help others: do not only think of yourself but collaborate with others. Help each other grow and create a support network. I believe that this is the best way to grow and learn constantly and it makes it much easier to be successful. I personally enjoy collaborating with many other modeling agencies, modeling schools and other businesses. We have organized some amazing networking events and are in constant communication and collaboration. In my opinion that this is the best way to grow and to stay human at the same time. As human beings, we need to think more collectively in general since we all share this planet and, in the end, all want the same: to live peacefully with our loved ones, have financial security and freedom.