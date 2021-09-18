CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul O’Reilly-Hyland of Zeamo: “Don’t accept conventional wisdom”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t accept conventional wisdom. Being confined by preconditional views, even if they are from experience, can be a barrier to pivoting. Many believed fitness had to be done at a gym because that’s the way it always has been and at-home works would only be a fad. That’s proven to be wrong. At the same time, others believed that gyms would die and be replaced by at-home work outs — that’s not happening. Now, it looks like a hybrid approach will be mainstream, where people use a mixture of digital and physical.

