Paul O’Reilly-Hyland of Zeamo: “Don’t accept conventional wisdom”
Don’t accept conventional wisdom. Being confined by preconditional views, even if they are from experience, can be a barrier to pivoting. Many believed fitness had to be done at a gym because that’s the way it always has been and at-home works would only be a fad. That’s proven to be wrong. At the same time, others believed that gyms would die and be replaced by at-home work outs — that’s not happening. Now, it looks like a hybrid approach will be mainstream, where people use a mixture of digital and physical.thriveglobal.com
thriveglobal.com