Paul O’Reilly-Hyland of Zeamo: “Don’t accept conventional wisdom”

Recently, I had a conversation that ended with me seeing red flags. In the past, I’ve ignored these red flags in pursuit of executing. What I came to realize is that’s a very short-term approach, an approach that actually works against you. You may get out of the gate quicker, but you’ll definitely not hit the finish line any faster or in a better position. The long-term approach is to address it immediately by following your instincts. There is no need to delay important conversations, decisions or outcomes to a later date. The majority of the time people don’t listen or follow their instincts because they want to avoid confrontation, however, the most effective way to improve performance is not to avoid it, but rather approach conversations in a constructive and positive way.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO