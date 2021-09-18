CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Run vSAN AFA while mix disks without passthrough

By baber
vmware.com
 6 days ago

My server is HPE G10 . I have 2 sas disk (are using to install esxi raid1) and 4 SSD disk (one disk for cache tier and 3 disks for capacity tier) I have 6 hosts such as that if I do Raid0 for these 4 SSD disks. Can I run vSAN AFA in this mode ? I just want use 4 SSD disks in vSAN and don't want use Hybrid.

communities.vmware.com

