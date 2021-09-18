After Full shutdown and Reboot of VSAN, the helper python script wont run to bring it back.

I had to shutdown my 3 node vsan cluster to move, this is my home lab. I have shutdown before following the guide with no issues, I am on vmware 7.0 on ucs c220's. The cluster has been off for 30+ days (longest ever) and I just got it going again today, well not going but on. After restarting, all nodes came up just fine, i then removed them from maintenance mode in the cli and proceeded to running the recover reboot helper script. This is the first time I have seen this error (below). I have checked the time, ntp is working still no go, i set the date back to just a couple days after shutdown, still no go. I'm not sure where to start here and it would be a real bummer if i've lost all the data and need to rebuild. In the UI all the VMs show invalid under status. Has anybody seen this or have any advice on where else to look?