IPL: Virat Kohli explains why RCB signed Hasaranga and Chameera

By Shamanth Jayaram
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian Premier League is set to restart tomorrow in the UAE, but Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have to wait till Monday to face KKR. The Challengers are currently third in the table after seven games, level on points with Chennai and two behind Delhi, who’ve played a game more. Kohli would love nothing more than to finally get his hands on the IPL crown, and he now has a couple of Sri Lankans to help him achieve his dream.

