MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Sam strengthened overnight and became the 7th hurricane of the season on Friday morning. Sam was located about 1,470 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and was moving west at 15 miles per hour. Sam is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane Friday night or Saturday. Sam is expected to become a dangerous and powerful Category 4 Hurricane this weekend. High pressure is forecast to steer Sam towards the west-northwest across the Atlantic. By the middle of next week, the ridge is forecast to slide eastward as a trough moves over the western...

