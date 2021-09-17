CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centralia, WA

Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ZsAJ_0c0Nt3V200
FILE PHOTO — Seats are displayed inside the Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia featuring engraved plaques.

Noting that it was joining other area performing arts organizations, the Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia announced this week that patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend shows.

“After the last year and half, if there’s anything we know for certain, it’s that nothing is certain. Health and safety protocols are constantly changing and evolving in regards to how businesses and organizations address COVID-19,” the playhouse wrote in a social media post. “At the Evergreen Playhouse, our first commitment is to the health and safety of our actors, our crew, our volunteers, and our patrons. We anticipate that our protocols will continue to evolve throughout this coming season.”

Evergreen Playhouse noted that similar policies are in place at Harlequin Productions, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, the Olympia Film Society and other regional arts organizations such as Tacoma Little Theater, Tacoma Musical Playhouse, the Seattle Symphony, the Pacific Northwest Ballet, The Seattle Repertory Theatre, the 5th Avenue Theatre, A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Village Theatre and Seattle Theatre Group.

All of the organizations require proof of vaccination with photo ID for patrons 12 and up for entry to all performances.

Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while actively eating or drinking.

The following policies will be in place at the Evergreen Playhouse.

• All patrons 12 and up will need to provide their physical vaccination card or photocopy of their card with photo ID (photos of cards on phones will not be accepted)

• Masks will be required at all times unless actively eating or drinking

• Masks must be worn covering the mouth and nose

• Children under 12 must wear a mask at all times

“This policy has been implemented based on the rapid rise of the COVID-19 variants, feedback from patrons, actors, the EP Board of Directors, and follows along with other area theatrical organizations,” the playhouse wrote. “These guidelines will also be utilized for EP’s staff (including backstage crew and front of house staff), artists and performers, and volunteers. Under this policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with a CDC/WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance, and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket.”

According to the playhouse, “fully vaccinated” means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

To read the full text of our policies, visit evergreenplayhouse.com/reopen-fall-2021.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Three killed in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

An Amtrak train carrying more than 100 people derailed in Montana on Saturday, killing three people and injuring others, officials said. The number of injured was not immediately known, said the Liberty County Sheriff's Office in Chester, Montana, but Chester Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Dave Ghekiere said he believed at least 15 people were hospitalized.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Canadians, Chinese executive return home in prisoner swap

TORONTO (AP) — China, the U.S. and Canada completed a high-stakes prisoner swap with joyous homecomings for two Canadians held by China and for an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies charged with fraud, potentially bringing closure to a 3-year feud that embroiled the three countries. Canadian Prime...
POLITICS
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Local
Washington Entertainment
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
City
Pacific, WA
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
Centralia, WA
Health
City
Centralia, WA
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet...
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Witness: Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane in the main square of Herat in western Afghanistan, a witness said Saturday, in a gruesome display that signaled a return to the Taliban’s brutal ways. Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs a pharmacy on the side of...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Volunteers#Health And Safety#Harlequin Productions#The Washington Center#The Performing Arts#The Olympia Film Society#Tacoma Little Theater#Tacoma Musical Playhouse#The Seattle Symphony#Seattle Theatre Group#The Ep Board Of Directors#Ep#Cdc
Fox News

Virginia Commonwealth hazing death leads to 11 indictments

Months after Virginia Commonwealth University freshman Adam Oakes died of alleged alcohol poisoning during a hazing ritual, 11 people are facing charges, according to reports. Oakes was found unresponsive at an off-campus residence in Richmond, Virginia, on the morning of Feb. 27 following a fraternity party the night before. Courtney...
RICHMOND, VA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
263
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy