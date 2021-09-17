Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia to Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine

FILE PHOTO — Seats are displayed inside the Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia featuring engraved plaques.

Noting that it was joining other area performing arts organizations, the Evergreen Playhouse in Centralia announced this week that patrons will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to attend shows.

“After the last year and half, if there’s anything we know for certain, it’s that nothing is certain. Health and safety protocols are constantly changing and evolving in regards to how businesses and organizations address COVID-19,” the playhouse wrote in a social media post. “At the Evergreen Playhouse, our first commitment is to the health and safety of our actors, our crew, our volunteers, and our patrons. We anticipate that our protocols will continue to evolve throughout this coming season.”

Evergreen Playhouse noted that similar policies are in place at Harlequin Productions, The Washington Center for the Performing Arts, the Olympia Film Society and other regional arts organizations such as Tacoma Little Theater, Tacoma Musical Playhouse, the Seattle Symphony, the Pacific Northwest Ballet, The Seattle Repertory Theatre, the 5th Avenue Theatre, A Contemporary Theatre (ACT), Village Theatre and Seattle Theatre Group.

All of the organizations require proof of vaccination with photo ID for patrons 12 and up for entry to all performances.

Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while actively eating or drinking.

The following policies will be in place at the Evergreen Playhouse.

• All patrons 12 and up will need to provide their physical vaccination card or photocopy of their card with photo ID (photos of cards on phones will not be accepted)

• Masks will be required at all times unless actively eating or drinking

• Masks must be worn covering the mouth and nose

• Children under 12 must wear a mask at all times

“This policy has been implemented based on the rapid rise of the COVID-19 variants, feedback from patrons, actors, the EP Board of Directors, and follows along with other area theatrical organizations,” the playhouse wrote. “These guidelines will also be utilized for EP’s staff (including backstage crew and front of house staff), artists and performers, and volunteers. Under this policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with a CDC/WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a performance, and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket.”

According to the playhouse, “fully vaccinated” means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

To read the full text of our policies, visit evergreenplayhouse.com/reopen-fall-2021.