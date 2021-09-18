CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9: Will Marvin get his revenge?

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many important players as we prepare for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 9 this weekend, but it’s already clear that Marvin has our attention and our curiosity. After all, there are a wide array of reasons for this!. At the end of this past episode, it...

‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: Raq Deals with Marvin + Unique Applies More Pressure on Raq’s Crew

On the recent episode of “Raising Kanan,” Jukebox is forced to process Nicole’s sudden death. Unfortunately, this is made even harder since Nicole’s parents blame her for everything. She eventually learns that Kanan’s drugs are the cause of Nicole’s demise. But Jukebox doesn’t think it’s fair for her or Kanan to take all the blame. In her opinion, they just come from an environment that doesn’t give them a chance at happy outcomes.
Raising Kanan episode 8 theories: Who could die next?

We’re a matter of hours away from Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 8 arriving on Starz — what better time to get into matters pertaining to life and death?. On episode 7 we ended up losing Nicole — by far, this is the most shocking death we’ve seen this season. She was completely involved in the drug trade and yet, she fell victim to Kanan’s bad batch. He’s going to learn a harsh lesson because of this, and we also have doubts already as to whether or not things are ever going to be the same between him and his cousin Jukebox.
Meet Hailey Kilgore, The Actress Behind Raising Kanan’s Incredible Portrayal Of ‘Jukebox’ [Photos]

When Power Book III: Raising Kanan was first announced, we were excited to finally have the back story of 50 Cent’s deadly Power character. Now that we’re tuned in, we’re also happy to realize the prequel series is just as much Jukebox’s coming-of-age story as it is Kanan’s. Those who watched the original show know Jukebox was Kanan’s money-hungry, cutthroat cousin who nearly killed James St. Patrick’s son, Tariq St. Patrick. Kanan had so much love for the young kingpin-in-the-making, however, he ended up offing his own cousin before she could do Tariq more harm.
Power Book III's London Brown and Malcolm M. Mays Discuss Brotherhood — and That Explosive Cliffhanger

Raq’s brothers have been beefing for weeks on Power Book III: Raising Kanan about everything from Lou-Lou’s outside interests in music to Marvin’s inability to keep track of his daughter Jukebox. During Sunday’s installment, titled “The Cost of Business,” the two even took verbal swipes at each other about personal hygiene and being plugged into street scuttlebutt. But by the end of Episode 8, when Lou-Lou’s life hung in the balance after Nique’s crew firebombed his house, it was Marvin who came to his rescue and bravely carried him out of the fiery wreckage. While fans won’t know until next week...
Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale: Is Detective Howard really dead?

As we prepare for the Power Book III: Raising Kanan finale on Starz next weekend, let’s go ahead and raise the question: Is Detective Howard really dead? Are we actually at the end of the road for this character?. For the time being, we definitely recognize that things are not...
‘Raising Kanan’ Recap: Revenge is Put in Motion

On the latest episode of “Raising Kanan,” the siblings want revenge after Lou Lou is attacked. Lou Lou survives and Marvin doesn’t waste any time showering Unique and his crew with bullets. But the attack is futile. And it only angers Unique more. With Lou Lou in the hospital, Raq...
Power Book III's London Brown Defends Marvin's Driving, But Can't Defend His Treatment of Jukebox in Episode 9

London Brown knows that Power Book III: Raising Kanan fans feel passionately about the Starz drama and his performance as Marvin. He’s also hoping they’ll ease up on haranguing him on Twitter and on the street. Yes, Marvin has crashed not one but two Mercedes-Benzes while his enemies opened fire. But the Ballers vet argues his character’s vehicular collisions are all a part of his gangster process. “People want to talk about him wrecking cars,” Brown passionately tells TVLine. “But Marvin does what he has to do by any means necessary. Sometimes that means wrecking Benzes and driving head-first while people are...
Salute, Queen: Gorgeous Photos Of ‘Raising Kanan’ Star Patina Miller

Raising Kanan‘s first season took viewers for a ride, as fans of the Power Book franchise gained insight into Kanan Stark’s childhood. The deadly character, played by 50 Cent in the original Power series, killed his own cousin and son as an adult — but it turns out that while young Kanan (Mekai Curtis) was exposed to the drug business at home, his mom Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas never wanted her son to go into it. Actress Patina Miller does an amazing job with her portrayal of Raq, a dedicated mom who eventually gives into her son’s desire to learn organized crime. Not only does Raq give in, but as fans of the show saw in the most recent Raising Kanan episode, she asks him to kill — and unbeknownst to Kanan, the target is his own father.
