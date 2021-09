It’s hard to know what to be most outraged about in John Cheves’ recent stories about Kentucky’s juvenile justice system. Is it the 116 documented cases of excessive force against young people by security guards? Is it a system that encourages workers to downplay their offenses so it will “look better” in reports? Is it the revolving door of scandals and firings, including five commissioners of the Department of Juvenile Justice in the past five years? Or is it a society that claims to cherish our children but still allows this kind of systematic dysfunction against them to continue?

