Adam 'Pacman' Jones and William Jackson III Exchange Jabs on Social Media

CINCINNATI — Adam 'Pacman' Jones and William Jackson III were teammates for two seasons in Cincinnati. The two former Bengals cornerbacks exchanged jabs on social media following Washington's 30-29 win over New York on Thursday Night Football.

Jackson struggled against the Giants, even though his team won. He gave up multiple big plays, including a 33-yard touchdown to Darius Slayton.

"Act like y'all didn't see Will Jack (William Jackson) get killed last night," Jones said on Instagram. "I think like 280, 200 yards on him. Jesus Christ. Field day."

Jones does discuss the Bengals and other NFL games regularly. He's been critical of Zac Taylor and the rest of the coaching staff.

Jackson took exception to Jones' comments and fired back.

"Supposed to be OG's out here hating on these young bulls, man. When I was in Cincinnati I took yo job," Jackson responded on Instagram. "Then on top of that I always kept it G. I don't got no hard feelings ... It's football. We played on a Thursday night, quick turnover. Bad footwork at the line. It ain't like he just outran me, unlike some people I know ... Since you want to be relevant, keep watching me play on Sunday's."

The Bengals took Jackson in the first-round (24th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Cincinnati and signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with Washington in March.

"Be careful to who you respond to cause all I do is breakdown film and tell the truth," Jones replied. "Don't get mad at me cause you playing like s---."

It'll be interesting to see if Jackson responds on social media or if he lets his game do the talking.

