Little Italy To Host Coach Rob Mendez “Who Says I Can’t” Book Signing

The book signing will take place at the Little Italy Mercato, followed by a meet-and-greet reception at Amici House. The Little Italy Association, in partnership with Convivio, is hosting a book signing and meet-and-greet reception in celebration of local resident, Coach Rob Mendez’ new book, Who Says I Can’t. The book signing will take place during the Little Italy Mercato. Following the book signing, a meet-and-greet reception will be held at Amici House from 3PM-4PM. Attendees of the reception can enjoy light bites and sips while having the opportunity to hear more of Coach Rob’s inspiring anecdotes.