CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Little Italy To Host Coach Rob Mendez “Who Says I Can’t” Book Signing

By ThereSanDiego
theresandiego.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe book signing will take place at the Little Italy Mercato, followed by a meet-and-greet reception at Amici House. The Little Italy Association, in partnership with Convivio, is hosting a book signing and meet-and-greet reception in celebration of local resident, Coach Rob Mendez’ new book, Who Says I Can’t. The book signing will take place during the Little Italy Mercato. Following the book signing, a meet-and-greet reception will be held at Amici House from 3PM-4PM. Attendees of the reception can enjoy light bites and sips while having the opportunity to hear more of Coach Rob’s inspiring anecdotes.

theresandiego.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Sports
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Gomez

Comments / 0

Community Policy