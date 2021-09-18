Huddersfield 0-2 Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban steers side to first win of season
Managerless Nottingham Forest claimed their first Championship victory of the season as they began life after Chris Hughton with an impressive 2-0 win at Huddersfield. Hughton was sacked on Thursday morning with Forest rooted to the foot of the Championship table and while they remain bottom, they managed to claim a morale-boosting victory at the John Smith's Stadium under interim head coach Steven Reid.www.skysports.com
