Huddersfield 0-2 Nottingham Forest: Lewis Grabban steers side to first win of season

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManagerless Nottingham Forest claimed their first Championship victory of the season as they began life after Chris Hughton with an impressive 2-0 win at Huddersfield. Hughton was sacked on Thursday morning with Forest rooted to the foot of the Championship table and while they remain bottom, they managed to claim a morale-boosting victory at the John Smith's Stadium under interim head coach Steven Reid.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steers#Blackpool 3 0#Nottingham Forest
