POSSESSED's JEFF BECERRA Walks Again For First Time In Over 30 Years

In a new interview with DeWook Tour, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello, who is currently promoting his upcoming memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", was asked if there is one album in the band's catalog that he would like to go back to and do differently if he had a chance to. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I got in the band, it was tunnel vision, man. It was a goal, and we had to do this. So, from 'Spreading The Disease'… 'Among The Living' was the breakthrough; it was a good time in everybody's life. And that became touring, record — that kind of thing — touring, record. And it was so busy — I mean, we were never home. So there would be so many tours. And every time we finished one tour, somebody would ask us to do another tour. And it was all good to be wanted. But one thing we always — we don't regret, because it's still a good record, but I just think some of those songs on 'State Of Euphoria', if we just had a little more time to bake them, to really sit [with them]… And I'm being really honest when I say this — we didn't have enough time, as we do now. Obviously, it's a different time. But we like to live songs. You play it in your stereo, you go in your car and you take rides and stuff like that. At that time, believe it or not, man, we were in the studio and there was another took booked already as we were in the studio. It was a deadline. And that baking period, I call it, where you just live with the songs, and maybe you take out a verse or a piece of a verse…

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO