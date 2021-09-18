CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POSSESSED's JEFF BECERRA Walks Again For First Time In Over 30 Years

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOSSESSED frontman Jeff Becerra, who was shot in a robbery in 1989, leaving him partially paralyzed and wheelchair-bound, says that he was able to walk again for the first time in over 30 years with the help of robotic legs. Earlier today (Saturday, September 18), Becerra shared a video of...

blabbermouth.net

Comments / 1

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS Biopic Will Focus On Band's First Four Years, Says Longtime Manager

KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee spoke to Talking Metal about the band's upcoming biopic "Shout It Out Loud". The film, which recently landed at Netflix, will be directed by Joachim Rønning, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include "Kon-Tiki", "Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil" and "Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales". The script is written by Ole Sanders.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROB HALFORD Picks 'Ride The Lightning' As His Favorite METALLICA Song Of All Time

JUDAS PRIEST singer Rob Halford was one of more than 250 artists, journalists, and industry figures who submitted their ballots for Rolling Stone's new "500 Greatest Songs Of All Time" rankings. He recently caught up with Rolling Stone to break down his picks, singing the praises of Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER Releases Music Video For 'Invisible Monster'

Progressive music titans DREAM THEATER have released the official music video for their new single, "Invisible Monster". The track is taken from DREAM THEATER's 15th studio album, "A View From The Top Of The World", which is due on October 22. "Invisible Monster" clocks in at 6:27 and showcases the...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

NONPOINT Releases Cover Of PRINCE's 'When Doves Cry'

NONPOINT has released its cover version of "When Doves Cry" to all major platforms today. The single was originally released by PRINCE AND THE REVOLUTION in 1984 and was one of the hit singles from the album "Purple Rain". Vocalist Elias Soriano says: "Our fans throughout the years have always...
MUSIC
Person
Peter Tägtgren
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

FRANK BELLO Says Songs On ANTHRAX's 'State Of Euphoria' Album Didn't Have Enough Of A 'Baking Period' Before Being Recorded

In a new interview with DeWook Tour, ANTHRAX bassist Frank Bello, who is currently promoting his upcoming memoir, "Fathers, Brothers, And Sons: Surviving Anguish, Abandonment, And Anthrax", was asked if there is one album in the band's catalog that he would like to go back to and do differently if he had a chance to. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I got in the band, it was tunnel vision, man. It was a goal, and we had to do this. So, from 'Spreading The Disease'… 'Among The Living' was the breakthrough; it was a good time in everybody's life. And that became touring, record — that kind of thing — touring, record. And it was so busy — I mean, we were never home. So there would be so many tours. And every time we finished one tour, somebody would ask us to do another tour. And it was all good to be wanted. But one thing we always — we don't regret, because it's still a good record, but I just think some of those songs on 'State Of Euphoria', if we just had a little more time to bake them, to really sit [with them]… And I'm being really honest when I say this — we didn't have enough time, as we do now. Obviously, it's a different time. But we like to live songs. You play it in your stereo, you go in your car and you take rides and stuff like that. At that time, believe it or not, man, we were in the studio and there was another took booked already as we were in the studio. It was a deadline. And that baking period, I call it, where you just live with the songs, and maybe you take out a verse or a piece of a verse…
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS Singer STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA On 'Persona Non Grata': 'This Is Not A Nice Album'

EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza spoke to Australia's Heavy about the band's upcoming album, "Persona Non Grata", which is scheduled for release on November 19 via Nuclear Blast Records. Asked about the description of the LP's lyrical content in the official press release as touching on "themes of modern societal disgust and degradation," Zetro said: "It wasn't done purposely like that. There just seemed to be so much fodder to pick from, and it seemed like everything that we wrote about on this record lyrically kind of hit a chord with a lot of people. It was written in the middle of everything last year, even though it seems like we're all still in the middle of it. It was written pretty much at the height of [the pandemic]. I think that the anger and the angst definitely comes from what we were seeing everywhere."
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

AS I LAY DYING Releases New Song 'Roots Below'

San Diego metallers AS I LAY DYING have released a new song called "Roots Below". You can now listen to the track below. Frontman Tim Lambesis comments: "Its exciting to be working on music again after some downtime. "'Roots Below' was originally a B-side leftover from when we recorded [the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOHN 5: Returning To Live Stage After A Year And A Half 'Was An Amazing Feeling'

ROB ZOMBIE guitarist John 5 spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about what it was like performing live in concert for the first time in nearly a year and a half at the Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan this past July. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It's funny because we played these big shows with so many people, and then you get in an elevator with a couple of people, and you're, like, 'Oh, boy. I don't know. This guy doesn't look good. What's going on? I'd better have my mask on,' and all that stuff. And then I was thinking, 'How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 20 thousand people there? How are we gonna get to these concerts where there's 30 thousand people?' And I would look at those pictures and go, 'Is this ever gonna happen again?' So when we walked on that stage in Grand Rapids, it was emotional, 'cause I was so happy.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

LAURA JANE GRACE Surprise Releases New Seven-Song EP 'At War With The Silverfish'

Polyvinyl Record Co. and Emmy-nominated artist, author, activist and musician Laura Jane Grace (AGAINST ME!, THE DEVOURING MOTHERS) have announced the release of "At War With The Silverfish", Grace's brand new seven-song EP. Half recorded at Grace's TinyQuietStudio in Chicago, Illinois and half recorded at Electric Eel in St. Louis, Missouri and mixed by her DEVOURING MOTHERS bandmate Marc Hudson, "At War With The Silverfish" is the follow-up to her critically acclaimed solo album "Stay Alive" and finds Grace in a range of stripped-back, poignant modes that amount to an honest and holistic account of our shared humanity.
MUSIC
soultracks.com

Sarah Dash of Labelle dies at age 76

(September 20, 2021) We are in mourning sharing the news that we didn't expect today about an iconic star. Sarah Dash, one-third of the pioneering female vocal group Labelle and a multi-talented artist in her own right, has died at age 76. No cause of death has been revealed, but it was unexpected.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby's Jeweler Responds To Rapper's Thinly Veiled Threats

Lil Baby has never shied away from stunting for the 'Gram but unfortunately, it backfired on him the other day. The rapper was showing off what seemed to be an incredibly rare Patek Phillipe that he dropped $400K on. A jewelry page exposed the watch as being fake. Baby expressed his appreciation for the knowledge before putting his jeweler on blast. "@patekphillipe see this why I need to be on the list!!! After market jewelers going to make me do something I shouldn't be doing," Baby wrote on his IG story, along with a demon emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Comedian Who Survived Overdose That Killed Fuquan Johnson, 2 Others Speaks Out

Comedian Kate Quigley, who barely survived a house-party overdose that killed three friends a week ago, says she is “changed forever” by the tragedy. “All I can say is: Tell your people that you love them every day. Stay safe. And please don’t take life for granted. I did, and I never will again,” she wrote in an Instagram post.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lori Harvey Slams The Door On Meek Mill Questions

On "Going Bad," Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill raps that he's got "Lori Harvey on [his] wish list." However, after she got serious with actor Michael B. Jordan this year, and even while she was dating rapper Future, the model has effectively been taken off of Meek's list as a sign of respect.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 6 Children & Their Mothers

Learn all about Diddy’s six children that he shares with three different women, including late girlfriend Kim Porter. Diddy is a man of many talents that goes by many names. As fans know, the 51-year-old rapper and record producer was born Sean Combs, but over the years has been known by monikers such as Puff Daddy, Puffy, P. Diddy, Love, and Diddy. But to his children, he’s merely known as “Dad.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

