Samsung's Galaxy Buds line has consistently been some of the best wireless earbuds available, and the Galaxy Buds Live are no different, so long as you have bean-shaped ears. Jokes aside, for people like my wife whose ears are too small for conventional in-ear earbuds, the Buds Live are a great alternative thanks to their sound quality and the inclusion of ANC. If you're in the market to buy some, now would be a good time, with the Buds Live seeing a $65 discount in the US and up to £109 off in the UK, courtesy of Amazon.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO