GC Football: Frost storms back, wins thriller in Waco, 30-29

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School’s football team will take on Des Moines Christian High School for their homecoming game today. The Chargers enters this game with a record of 2-0 and the Lions come into this game with a record of 1-1. ACGC has ran the ball already a ton this season with 116 attempts for 846 yards and Gavin Cornelison is the leading rusher with 460 yards on the ground. The Chargers are coming off of a win 62 to 6 over Woodward Granger and the Chargers had six different players reach the end zone including two defensive touchdowns. Des Moines Christian last week defeated Des Moines Hoover 45 to 0 and the Lions put up 314 yards of total offense.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO