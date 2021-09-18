GC Football: Frost storms back, wins thriller in Waco, 30-29
WACO – The Frost Polar Bears roared back from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Texas Wind 30-29 Friday night. After the fourth quarter’s first play, Frost (2-2) fell behind 29-16. Texas Wind QB Tyler Martin rolled right feeling the pressure of Polar Bear LB Hunter Perry. Nearing the sideline, Martin spotted WR Gabe Peregrine had zipped behind the Frost secondary on a go-pattern down the sideline. Martin hit Peregrine in stride for a 49-yard touchdown pass.www.corsicanadailysun.com
Comments / 0