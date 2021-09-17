FinovateFall 2021 / Automated Financial Systems
Demo video will be available soon. How they describe themselves: AFS combines technological innovation with financial expertise to drive strategic transformation of credit and lending in financial institutions across all lines of business on a single integrated platform. By anticipating industry trends and taking into account the total customer experience, AFS enables banks to be competitive and grow. We are the only provider that has an out-of-the-box commercial lending solution geared for growth-AFSVision®-that is mobile and digital, operating completely in real-time.finovate.com
