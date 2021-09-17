FinovateFall 2021 / Automated Financial Systems

APEX family of products designed to help businesses compete and grow in the marketplace. Southlake, Texas based Agile Financial Systems (AFS) is a high growth financial technology company founded in 2017. Backed by an executive team with over 100 years of combined industry experience, the organization’s mission is to revolutionize the financial technology industry through innovative, all-encompassing payment solutions, all while maintaining superior service. AFS currently supports over 6000 clients and has enjoyed 50%+ YOY growth since inception. To further aid the company’s explosive growth, AFS released its proprietary APEX suite of products earlier this month (go-afs.com/about-us/news/agile-financial-systems-unveils-revolutionary-innovative-product-suite). AFS developed the APEX suite of products to modernize financial technology through cloud-based solutions emphasizing omni-channel payments, consumer agility, data security, and feature-rich solutions.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO