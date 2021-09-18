CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jennifer reflects on Venice trip in latest post

sacramentosun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 18 (ANI): Seems like Oscar winner Ben Affleck has received rave reviews from his lady love Jennifer Lopez as she praised the film while reflecting on her recent Venice trip, in a social media post. Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compiled of...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
codelist.biz

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love with Venice: New pictures

The love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was one of the celebrity sensations in 2021. Now the two of them spend a few romantic days in Venice and let us share in their love happiness. The canals, the gondolas, St. Mark’s Basilica: Venice is more than a romantic...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Striped Corset Dress in Venice

J.Lo stepped out to support Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival. Jennifer Lopez made an appearance at the Venice Film Festival on Friday to support Ben Affleck ahead of his film's premiere. On Friday afternoon, J.Lo and Ben stepped out during the photocall for his movie, The Last Duel....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Share A Steamy Kiss On A Boat As They Leave Venice — Photos

A day after their PDA filled red carpet debut, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted leaving Venice on a super romantic boat ride!. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, just can’t keep their hands off each other. The couple, affectionately known as “Bennifer,” were spotted sharing a super steamy kiss on a boat in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Sept. 11. Jen and Ben didn’t seem to mind who was watching as they focused on just each other, seemingly leaving the Italian city after a whirlwind visit. Just before getting on the gondola, the two also appeared to kiss on the dock.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Georges Hobeika
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
Matt Damon
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Shows Up To The VMAs In Plunging Cut-Out Crop Top & Mini-Skirt

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when she appeared on stage to present Olivia Rodrigo with ‘Song of the Year’. Jennifer Lopez, 52, is back in New York after her viral red carpet moment at the Venice Film Festival, and she surprised everyone by appearing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer stepped out in a leather lace-up crop top, which exposed her toned abs, as she presented newcomer Olivia Rodrigo with “Song of the Year.” She paired her top with a sequin-embellished mini skirt and towering, nude stilettos. Of course, JLo looked ultra glam with her hair styled in loose waves and a smokey eye makeup.
CELEBRITIES
screenanarchy.com

Venice 2021 Review: REFLECTION, Resonant, Formalist Look at Russo-Ukrainian War

Call it a silver lining in the midst of unrelenting global pandemic, that we are blessed with not one but two films by Valentyn Vasyanovych this year. After winning Orizzonti (Best Film) at Berlinale 2019 and being included in the late edition of New Directors/New Films in 2020, Atlantis saw a brief streaming release through New York's Metrograph early this year. With his new film Reflection, having a world Premiere at Venice just now, we get to witness the major new voice in the world cinema emerging.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Ani#Hustlers
wantedinmilan.com

Jennifer Lopez Snubs Venice Film Festival Host

Jennifer Lopez received the greeting of the event's host Serena Rossi on the red carpet. After a handshake, the Italian actress started talking to the famous singer who, however, snubbed her, turning her back. Serena Rossi felt out of place and walked away. The whole thing was caught on camera...
MOVIES
locusmag.com

Jennifer Marie Brissett Guest Post–“Time As A Technology”

My novels have been characterized as being “Afrofuturistic,” but to be honest I never thought of the subgenre while writing them. When I write I generally don’t think of any subgenre before I sit down to create the work. My thinking when writing is usually concentrated more on story and narrative construction, not on the genre. Mostly all that is happening is that I have a story to tell, I set up the premise, and then I let the story evolve organically, allowing the story to “run.” So, my initial reaction to having my books characterized as being a part of Afrofuturism was to dismiss it as the all-too-easy jump made because I am black, so “therefore, I must be…” But if enough people say something about your work, it should at least cause one to consider the observation. So I considered it, and now have to admit there is indeed something to the characterization. Unbeknownst to me some aspects of the genre have been appearing in my work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Director on Ben Platt’s Return to the Role: “It Was Him or Nothing”

When developing the hit Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen for the big screen, there was only one choice for the title role, says director Stephen Chbosky: “It was always Ben.” Ben Platt, of course, originated the role onstage starting in 2015 until his final show in November 2017, picking up a Tony and becoming a breakout star along the way. “Having heard the soundtrack and knowing what it was, understanding his connection to it from the very first workshop, it was him or nothing,” Chbosky told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday. For Platt’s part, “I was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy