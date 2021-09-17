CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

FinovateFall 2021 / Atomic FI

 9 days ago

Demo video will be available soon. How they describe themselves: Atomic’s payroll connectivity provides the infrastructure for consumers to permission access to financial data and automate setting up and updating direct deposit payments. Atomic is the market leading provider of payroll APIs, trusted by 11 of the largest fintech firms, including digital-first neobanks, alternative lenders, and digital brokerages. Atomic’s vision is to enable wealth creation for consumers by building more on-ramps to financial services.

Q2 and Plaid Partner Up to Expand Access to Digital Banking Solutions

A strategic partnership between Finovate alums Q2 and Plaid will give 18 million consumers across more than 500 banks and credit unions the ability to access 5,500+ fintech apps and other digital banking features. The alliance, announced today, combines Q2’s digital banking platform and Plaid’s open finance platform, Plaid Exchange. The goal is to provide customers with a secure and reliable way to both connect accounts to digital apps and services, as well as give them the tools to manage these connections.
Ocrolus Raises $80 Million at $500 Million Valuation

Financial document automation platform Ocrolus pulled in $80 million in Series C funding today. The round was led by Fin VC and included participation from Thomvest Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Oak HC/FT, FinTech Collective, QED Investors, Bullpen Capital, ValueStream Ventures, Laconia, RiverPark Ventures, Invicta Growth, Stage II Capital, and Cross River Bank.
3 Takeaways from Jill Castilla’s Keynote at FinovateFall

At FinovateFall last week, Citizens Bank of Edmonds CEO Jill Castilla described how she is leading her bank through the pandemic. In her 16-minute address, she described how her bank navigated the decision making process and leveraged fintech relationships to help their small business customers survive COVID lockdown. Citizens Bank...
Trustly Launches Instant Payouts for U.S. Users

Trustly, the company that helps customers pay directly from their bank account, launched Instant Payouts for U.S. users this week. The service helps U.S. businesses provide their clients with near-instant payouts to their bank accounts. Instant Payouts in the U.S. is made possible via a partnership with Cross River Bank, which participates in The Clearing House’s (TCH) RTP network, a real-time payments rail.
Economy
RBC’s Nomi Spend Management Tool Adds Forecasting

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) launched two new capabilities for its NOMI financial intelligence platform. Unveiled today, NOMI Forecast shows users their future cash flow. The app also has increased its security with the launch of two-step verification upon login. “At a time when Canadians are more conscious than ever...
ECONOMY
Become a Credit Card Curator

Credit cards are must-haves in today's society. Not only are they helpful in emergency situations, but they are essential in the quest to build credit. Unfortunately, many people struggle to understand credit. Any misunderstanding or conceptions in the area of credit can lead to major setbacks or financial hardships. In fact, a large portion of the population struggles with too much credit card debt.
CREDITS & LOANS
Move over FHA loans. Proposed 20-year mortgage targets first-time homebuyers with low incomes.

A group of Democratic senators have proposed a new 20-year mortgage aimed at low-income, first-time home buyers — with the goal of building equity quickly. Senators Mark R. Warner. D-Va., Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Rev. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. and Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., members of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, along with Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., introduced the Low-Income First-Time Homebuyers Act that would create a new 20-year loan for first-time homebuyers whose median incomes were 120% or less than their area’s median income.
U.S. POLITICS
Rent-to-Rewards Specialist Bilt Locks in $60 Million in Funding

It’s becoming easier and easier to earn awards from everyday – or every month – transactions. Bilt, a fintech that enables renters to accrue points that can be redeemed for rewards, announced this week that it has raised $60 million in new funding. The investment, which included Mastercard and Wells Fargo among its chief contributors, gives the company a valuation of $350 million.
HOUSE RENT

