FinovateFall 2021 / Atomic FI
Demo video will be available soon. How they describe themselves: Atomic’s payroll connectivity provides the infrastructure for consumers to permission access to financial data and automate setting up and updating direct deposit payments. Atomic is the market leading provider of payroll APIs, trusted by 11 of the largest fintech firms, including digital-first neobanks, alternative lenders, and digital brokerages. Atomic’s vision is to enable wealth creation for consumers by building more on-ramps to financial services.finovate.com
