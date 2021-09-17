Pe Ell Recycle Event Set Sept. 25

Town of Pe Ell

Lewis County residents can get rid of hard-to-recycle items at a free community recycle event in Pe Ell Sept. 25.

Electronics, styrofoam, yard waste and household hazardous waste — like motor oil, antifreeze, and paint — will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pe Ell Town Hall, 111 Main St.

Sensitive document shredding will also be offered. There are volume limits in place, and the event is first-come first-serve.

No garbage will be accepted. Questions can be directed to 360-740-1451 or swu@lewiscountywa.gov.