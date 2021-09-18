CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans nets late winner for Torquay to sink Southend

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CS9Kr_0c0NdlUH00
Torquay v Southend (PA) (PA Archive)

Torquay left it late to end a run of two successive National League defeats with a stoppage-time 1-0 win over Southend.

Keelan O’Connell came closest to opening the scoring for Torquay after 28 minutes but he could only fire narrowly wide.

After the break, Daniel Wright saw a shot saved by Steve Arnold before Joe Lewis headed a corner from Connor Lemonheigh-Evans over.

Sam Dalby, who had headed narrowly wide late in the first half, had the best chance for the Shrimpers but dragged his effort wide of the post.

Right at the end, the Gulls swooped as Dean Moxey’s low cross picked out Lemonheigh-Evans at the back post and he bundled the ball into the net.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grimsby come from behind to win at Torquay

Grimsby came from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League season after a 3-1 win over Torquay. The Mariners had come from 3-1 down to defeat Barnet last Saturday and they were on the back foot again as Armani Little fired into the top corner with his 11th-minute free-kick right on the edge of the area.
SOCCER
newschain

Medy Elito’s late winner gives Wealdstone their first win of the season

Substitute Medy Elito held his nerve to score from the penalty spot deep into injury time to give Wealdstone a 1-0 home win against Altrincham. A dramatic finale at Grosvenor Vale saw the visitors reduced to 10 men eight minutes into added time when Brad Jackson scythed down substitute Craig Fasanmade on the halfway line.
SOCCER
newschain

Jon Guthrie nets winner for Northampton at Newport

Jon Guthrie came up with the only goal at Rodney Parade as Northampton beat Newport 1-0 to move up to third in the League Two table. The central defender could not believe his luck when the ball bounced at his feet from a rebound header in the home six-yard area that allowed him to smash home the winner.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Moxey
Person
Sam Dalby
fourfourtwo.com

Leandro Trossard nets late winner for Brighton at Brentford

Brighton ended Brentford’s unbeaten start to the season as Leandro Trossard scored the only goal of the game in the 90th minute in west London. The Belgian curled into the corner on the stroke of full-time to punish Thomas Frank’s side for a lack of cutting edge and inflict a first defeat at home since Valentine’s Day.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dario Zanatta nets the winner for Raith

Dario Zanatta got the only goal as Raith won 1-0 at Morton to climb up to fifth in the cinch Championship table. Morton’s Tom Allan was just wide of the post with a free-kick after 15 minutes before firing off target seven minutes later. Darren Hynes shot over as Morton...
WORLD
Kansas City Star

Young Boys stun Man United 2-1 with late winner in CL

Cristiano Ronaldo had done his work when he was substituted in the 72nd minute of another tough Champions League evening for Manchester United in Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo had scored an early goal — a record-extending 135th in the competition — then forced the Young Boys' goalkeeper to save a stinging shot and almost earned a penalty after breaking clear when the score was still 1-0 early in the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southend#Torquay#National League#Shrimpers#Gulls#Lemonheigh Evans
cmu.edu

Late Goal Sinks Tartans in OT at Misericordia

(DALLAS, Pa.) - The Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer team, ranked fifth in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll, surrendered its first goal of the season late in the first overtime period at Misericordia University on Sunday afternoon. The Tartans are now 4-1 for the year while the Cougars, who played in the national sectional semifinal in 2018 and the national semifinals in 2012, move to 4-0 for the season.
DALLAS, PA
Franklin News Post

Cruz nets match-winner in overtime

FERRUM - Madison Cruz's rebound goal in the first 2 1/2 minutes of a 10-minute, sudden-death overtime stanza was the match's lone goal Wednesday and gave Ferrum College's women's soccer team its first victory of the season - 1-0 over Salem (N.C.) College at Penn-Roediger Field. The Panthers' winning surge...
FERRUM, VA
omavs.com

Port Nets Game Winner vs. Midland

OMAHA, Neb. - Ed Port netted his first goal of the year in the 72nd minute helping Omaha to a 1-0 win vs. Midland Monday night. It marked the second home match and first home win of the year for the Mavericks. Omaha improves to 2-3-1 on the year. How...
OMAHA, NE
cedarville.edu

Erslan nets winner in extra time for Lady Jackets

CEDARVILLE, Ohio - Freshman Addie Erslan tapped in a rebound from short range in the 99th minute to give Cedarville a 1-0 overtime win against visiting Lake Erie. It's the third successive 1-0 result and the second straight in OT for the Lady Jackets, 3-2-1 overall and 3-0 G-MAC. Mary...
CEDARVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Lingard nets winner as Man United edge West Ham in dramatic encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his fourth goal in three matches since his return to Manchester United on Sunday before Jesse Lingard grabbed a late winner on his return to West Ham in a 2-1 win. Ronaldo tapped in to cancel out Said Benrahma's opener and substitute Lingard appeared to have won...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy