Keys N Krates Enlists Juicy J, Chip & Marbl On "Original Classic"

By Aron A.
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToronto based electronic duo Keys N Krates have been pushing the boundaries since they emerged in 2008. They combine the ethos of electronic music with live instrumentation for a truly unique experience, both on wax and during their live sets. This week, they announced their forthcoming project, Original Classic which is due out later this month. Accompanying the announcement was the release of the project's title track which includes appearances from Juicy J, Chip, and Marbl.

www.hotnewhiphop.com

