CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Northampton boss Jon Brady content with a point against Swindon

By Video
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FS7n9_0c0Nd1AE00
Jon Brady’s side are fourth in the table (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Northampton manager Jon Brady was satisfied with a point after a 1-1 draw with Swindon at Sixfields.

Central defender Fraser Horsfall’s 83rd-minute header secured a share of the spoils for the fourth-placed Cobblers, who had fallen behind to a clinical 57th-minute strike from Robins forward Tyreece Simpson.

Both sides hit the woodwork and created and spurned numerous other opportunities in an entertaining game.

“I think both managers will think this game could have gone either way,” admitted Brady.

“I think it was a fantastic advert for League Two football, the way it was played and it was end-to-end stuff.

“That is not so great for a manager sometimes, but I think that is our best return this season in terms of chances created, but both teams had their moments.

“We have hit the post, they have hit the bar, we have had a goal disallowed, and it was one of those we could have won, but in the end we got a point.

“We were knocking on the door, and we got the goal on 83 minutes with a fantastic header from Fraser.

“He is our captain, our leader and gets a great goal. We then had a few flashes across the goal towards the end and went so close.

“So overall I am pleased we fought back from the goal we conceded, and I was disappointed with how that happened, but on the whole it was a good performance.”

Swindon manager Ben Garner felt his side deserved more.

He admitted: “We are a little frustrated to be honest. Their equaliser was a wonderful header, but we are disappointed not to take three points from the game.

“Even after it going 1-1, we had a great opportunity to win it, so we are slightly disappointed not to win it, but that can be turned into a positive.

“We have come to a very difficult place and played a Northampton team that are very good at what they do.

“So to be disappointed with only getting a point is a good sign of the progress we are making.

“The players are disappointed in the dressing room which is again something I like, because it shows we are not content coming away from home and only getting a point.

“But we are unbeaten away from home and this keeps that momentum going.”

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bolton boss Ian Evatt delighted to take maximum points home from Ipswich

There were contrasting views from both managers as Bolton came away from Portman Road with a stunning 5-2 League One victory over Ipswich. The visitors’ boss Ian Evatt said he was “delighted” with his team’s convincing victory, while Ipswich manager Paul Cook believed he suffered one his “toughest” days he has had in management.
SOCCER
SkySports

Newport 0-1 Northampton: Jon Guthrie seals win for Cobblers

Jon Guthrie came up with the only goal at Rodney Parade as Northampton beat Newport 1-0 to move up to third in the League Two table. The central defender could not believe his luck when the ball bounced at his feet from a rebound header in the home six-yard area that allowed him to smash home the winner.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fraser Horsfall
Person
Ben Garner
Person
Tyreece Simpson
Person
Jon Brady
BBC

Swindon Town: League Two club given suspended three-point deduction

Swindon Town have been handed a suspended three-point deduction by the English Football League over the non-payment of player wages in June. The sanction will only come into effect if the club breaches the regulation again on or before 30 June, 2022. The League Two club were in a legal...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl happy with West Ham point

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was happy after their 0-0 draw with West Ham. The clean sheet was what pleased the manager most - a first this campaign - with solid performances from all of Saints' backline, as well as one particularly impressive save from Alex McCarthy to keep West Ham at bay.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Saint-Maximin saves point for Newcastle against Leeds

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle had Allan Saint-Maximin’s brilliance to thank after coming from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the Premier League. The 24-year-old Frenchman blasted home a superb equalizer to cancel out Raphinha’s opener on a night when sections of the 50,000 crowd at St. James’ Park once again chanted for Newcastle manager Steve Bruce to go. Both sides are still awaiting a first league win of the season and the 60-year-old Bruce knows his critics are far from placated.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Northampton#Sixfields#Robins#League Two
newschain

Charles Vernam secures Bradford a point against Barrow

Charles Vernam scored a second-half equaliser as Bradford maintained their unbeaten home record with a 1-1 draw against a spirited Barrow side in front of another bumper 15,403 crowd at Valley Parade. Vernam cancelled out Joshua Kay’s opener but the Bantams are now without a win in four League Two...
SOCCER
centralrecorder.com

Derby boss Wayne Rooney quizzed over future with points deduction looming

Defiant Wayne Rooney says he won’t walk out on Derby come what may. Rooney insists that he isn’t going anywhere. Rooney said: The Rams are nearing an agreement sanction for financial fair play rules violations and will likely be docked nine points, with three more suspended. Rooney said: “I’m a...
DERBY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Northampton off to winning start against depleted Gloucester

Northampton got their Premiership season off to a winning start over an injury-ravaged Gloucester in a lively game at Franklin’s Gardens.Depleted Gloucester contributed fully to the entertainment but two yellow cards and a high penalty count against them proved costly.Saints took advantage to score four tries from George Furbank, Nick Auterac, Tom Wood and James Grayson, with the latter adding two penalties and three conversions.Ollie Thorley, Jordy Reid and Jonny May scored Gloucester’s tries, with Lloyd Evans kicking a penalty and a conversion.There was a frenetic start with both sides threatening the try-line in the first five minutes. First a...
RUGBY
Tribal Football

Crystal Palace boss Vieira: Olise can make debut against Spurs

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira says Michael Olise is fit for today's noon clash with Tottenham. Olise, who signed this summer, has been working to return to full fitness and, Vieira says, could now be in line for his Palace debut. "Michael has been working well in the last two...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Lyon boss Peter Bosz expecting tough test against Rangers

Lyon manager Peter Bosz believes Steven Gerrard’s Rangers side have several positives going into their Europa League tie at Ibrox. The Dutchman was in charge of German outfit Bayer Leverkusen when they knocked the Light Blues out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage in 2020. However, the 57-year-old...
SOCCER
newschain

Swindon set to welcome back Rob Hunt against Colchester

Swindon defender Rob Hunt is expected to return for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester at The County Ground. Hunt was a late withdrawal from the squad for the 1-1 draw with Northampton after his partner went into labour on the morning of the game. Head coach Ben...
SPORTS
Tribal Football

Southampton boss Hasenhuttl: We must get nasty against Man City

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl admits they'll be under pressure facing Manchester City on Saturday. Hasenhuttl says they'll have to make it "nasty" for the defending champions. He said, "Pep Guardiola will bring everything; it can be difficult to compete. We want to be a nasty team to play against, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Leeds United: Liam McCarron commits to club with new two-year deal

Leeds’ versatile left-sided player Liam McCarron has signed a new two-year contract with the club.McCarron, 20, joined Leeds’ academy from Carlisle in 2019 and was named in Marcelo Bielsa’s senior matchday squad for the first time for the recent Premier League draw at Burnley.Leeds said: “We are pleased to announce Liam McCarron has agreed a new two-year deal at Leeds United, keeping him at Elland Road until the summer of 2023.”Preston-born McCarron made his first-team breakthrough at Carlisle during the 2018/19 season, making 20 first-team appearances.He joined Leeds as a winger, but made his first senior appearance for Bielsa’s side at left-back in a pre-season friendly defeat to Ajax in August and was also an unused substitute in last week’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy