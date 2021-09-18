CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Saquon Barkley returns to Penn State as celebrity guest picker on College GameDay

By Sam Marsdale
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Giants running back Saquon Barkley returned to his alma mater of Penn State on Saturday as the guest picker for College GameDay. Barkley is in his fourth season with the Giants, but is always true to his Penn State roots. Barkley received a giant round of applause as...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley high school football: Saquon Barkley’s return to Whitehall inspires Zephyrs in 30-6 win over Liberty

Nigel Linton may never have his No. 6 Whitehall High jersey retired in front of a large crowd at Zephyr Stadium the way Saquon Barkley did on Friday night. But Linton can always say that on the same night one of Whitehall’s all-time greats was honored with the retirement of his jersey, Linton had one of the best nights of his career. Linton ran for 114 yards on 15 carries and scored three ...
WHITEHALL, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley medically cleared to return, expected to play in Week 1 vs. Broncos, per report

Things have been trending this way for weeks now, and the New York Giants have finally received the news they've been waiting to hear for a very long time now: Saquon Barkley is back. The all-world talent is reportedly cleared medically to return to the field and is expected to play in Week 1 when the Giants take on the Denver Broncos, per Jordan Ranaan of ESPN, fully healthy after months of recovery following a season-ending torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of the 2020 regular season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Expected to play

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that Barkley (knee) will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos. It isn't quite clear if Rapoport is relying on a source or just reading between the lines like everyone else. Either way, Barkley has made steady progress over the past few weeks, and he finished Friday's practice without any setbacks a few hours after coach Joe Judge had said that a setback-free session would allow the running back to play in Sunday's game. For his part, Barkley once again avoided commenting on his Sunday availability, merely saying he won't know the decision until after he's met with team officials and medical staff. Final word should come down at some point this weekend as the Giants prepare for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
NFL
247Sports

New York Giants football: Superstar RB Saquon Barkley nearing return

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of last year, and whether or not he would play in the season opener has been a question everyone has been wondering about all summer. All signs are pointing towards the fact that the former Penn State star will be ready to roll against Denver on Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wmleader.com

Saquon Barkley’s return provides Giants Week 1 inspiration

Saquon Barkley has answered all the questions on the test. Now it’s time for the Giants’ beloved running back to take a new test. When he suits up in the Giants home blue for Sunday’s season opener against the Broncos at MetLife Stadium, it will have been 357 days since the anterior cruciate ligament in Barkley’s right knee was obliterated on Sept. 20, 2020 in Chicago.
NFL
Newsbug.info

All signs point to Saquon Barkley gearing up for Giants return against Broncos

NEW YORK — Officially, Saquon Barkley is questionable for Sunday’s season opener against the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. “I guess we’ll see,” Barkley said Friday with a twinkle in his eye. Unofficially, all signs point to Barkley gearing up to make his highly-anticipated return almost a full year out...
NFL
PennLive.com

Saquon’s special night: Barkley returns to his Pa. high school for top honor

Saquon Barkley has created so many highlights and accomplished so much over the years at Whitehall, Penn State and the New York Giants. He scored 31 total touchdowns as a Zephyrs senior, became the first Nittany Lion to gain 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a career, and was the first Giants player to rush for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons after being drafted No. 2 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#College Gameday#American Football#New York Giants#The Nittany Lions#Auburn#Penn#Sec
Asbury Park Press

Saquon Barkley inches closer to likely return Sunday for NY Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD - Saquon Barkley was adamant after Friday's practice that, among other things, he did not have any sort of setback in clearing the final hurdle in his return from ACL surgery. Earlier that morning, Giants coach Joe Judge promised the only thing that would keep Barkley from playing...
NFL
USA Today

Sterling Shepard: Saquon Barkley's return huge for Giants' offense

The New York Giants will officially welcome running back Saquon Barkley (knee) back to the field in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. He received the green light on Saturday and could play a major role on Sunday. Barkley’s teammate, Sterling Shepard, recently sat down the Giants Wire ahead of...
NFL
NJ.com

Giants are playing it safe with Saquon Barkley, in return from knee surgery, but here’s why that could hurt him

The Giants are taking the right (and safe) approach with running back Saquon Barkley, as he returns from serious knee surgery. But Barkley now has to overcome that approach. It came as no surprise that the Giants gave Barkley a limited workload in their Week 1 loss to the Broncos — 29 of 61 snaps, 10 rushes, one catch (on three targets). Expect more of the same Thursday night, when the Giants play a short turnaround game in Week 2 at Washington.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Publisher
247Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Saquon Barkley on Penn State: ‘We have the greatest fans in the country’

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley was the guest picker on College GameDay and gave a huge compliment to Nittany Lions fans. Saquon Barkley appeared on ESPN’s College GameDay and did exactly what he was supposed to do. He made his picks and he endeared himself to the Nittany Lions faithful by picking Penn State to beat Auburn.
NFL
6abc

Scenes from Saquon Barkley's Penn State homecoming

On Saturday night, one of college football's greatest traditionsmade its triumphant return. The No. 10 Penn StateNittany Lions and their defense held on against the No. 22 AuburnTigersfor the 28-20 victoryin Beaver Stadium for its White Out game. The stadium was packed for this prime-time matchup -- 109,958 people to be exact -- the tenth-highest attendance in stadium history. Among those in attendance was Penn State legendSaquon Barkley.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Watch: Penn State great, Saquon Barkley leads ‘We Are’ chant for 2021 White Out game

In this year’s White Out game, several former Penn State Nittany Lion football players were in attendance to watch the team play in the first White Out game since 2019. Penn State hosted the Auburn Tigers this year in a close game that resulted in the Nittany Lions winning 28-20. Saquon Barkley, current New York Giants running back, was one of many former Penn State players to show up for the September 18th matchup. Barkley was a member of the team from 2015-2017, making a huge impact in his time with the Penn State Football program.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy