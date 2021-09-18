‘Justice for J6’ updates: Rally concludes without any known major incidents

Washington, DC, is bracing for another potential weekend of violence from right-wing Trump supporters, this time as they protest charges against the January 6 Capitol riot. The Justice for J6 rally, planned for this Saturday, September 18, is being coordinated by spurned former Trump campaign operative Matt Braynard and his Look Ahead America organization. Organizers are calling for the Justice Department to drop charges against over 570 people who were allegedly involved in the January 6 riot at the Capitol — people Braynard has referred to as “political prisoners” and “nonviolent protesters” despite the five deaths and multiple injuries that resulted from the January 6 riots.

