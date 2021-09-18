CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Justice for J6’ updates: Rally concludes without any known major incidents

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — The “Justice for J6” rally was billed as a protest for defendants being detained in connection with the January insurrection at the Capitol. At least 610 individuals have been federally charged for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol, according to the Department of Justice. Most of the roughly 60 who remain behind bars are suspects prosecutors and judges have identified as posing a credible and ongoing threat to the public’s safety.

