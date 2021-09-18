‘Got it, but first, you’ll have to unlock your phone’ – even though you’re at home

Being preoccupied with your mobile phone all the time, even in company, may be a sign of stress. In other words, it's not simply a case of being impolite. We are checking our mobile phones all the time, even when we're in the group, maybe a sign of stress as well as plain impolite. This means that when we go out with our friends or go to a restaurant, and our eyes are nearly constantly on our phones instead of conversing, we are doing something wrong. An article in Behavior and Information Technology suggests that this behavior may not be due to minor temporary diversions but rather to more severe psychological issues, at least according to the research.

10 DAYS AGO