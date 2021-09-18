‘Got it, but first, you’ll have to unlock your phone’ – even though you’re at home
I just took my Pixelbook Go out on the porch to spend a lazy Saturday morning with my family over some Lofi hip hop and coffee, so naturally, I told Assistant to turn off my lights to conserve energy. In addition to doing what I asked via my Nest Mini speaker, my phone jumped to life and spoke that dreaded phrase – “Got it, but first, you’ll have to unlock your device”. This phrase often penetrates the walls of my home and reminds me that Google Assistant and smart home devices are truly still in their infancy when it comes to understanding the user contextually and intelligently.chromeunboxed.com
