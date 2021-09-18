CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

‘Got it, but first, you’ll have to unlock your phone’ – even though you’re at home

By Michael Perrigo
chromeunboxed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just took my Pixelbook Go out on the porch to spend a lazy Saturday morning with my family over some Lofi hip hop and coffee, so naturally, I told Assistant to turn off my lights to conserve energy. In addition to doing what I asked via my Nest Mini speaker, my phone jumped to life and spoke that dreaded phrase – “Got it, but first, you’ll have to unlock your device”. This phrase often penetrates the walls of my home and reminds me that Google Assistant and smart home devices are truly still in their infancy when it comes to understanding the user contextually and intelligently.

chromeunboxed.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 price and preorders: How to get Apple's new phones for $0, starting Friday

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Starting Friday, you'll be able to buy the long-awaited and intensely rumored iPhone 13, which comes in four models: the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although the largest of the pack starts at over $1,000, some people will be able to leverage carriers' sometimes complicated trade-in offers to slash hundreds of dollars off the iPhone price. In fact, you can even get a new iPhone for as little as $0 with an AT&T trade-in deal (see below for details). iPhone 13 preorders begin Friday, Sept. 17 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET).
CELL PHONES
Health and Fitness Hits

Why do you always check your phone, even with friends?

Being preoccupied with your mobile phone all the time, even in company, may be a sign of stress. In other words, it's not simply a case of being impolite. We are checking our mobile phones all the time, even when we're in the group, maybe a sign of stress as well as plain impolite. This means that when we go out with our friends or go to a restaurant, and our eyes are nearly constantly on our phones instead of conversing, we are doing something wrong. An article in Behavior and Information Technology suggests that this behavior may not be due to minor temporary diversions but rather to more severe psychological issues, at least according to the research.
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Nest#Google Home#Laptop#Smart Home Devices#Nest Mini#Ai
Android Central

RedMagic 6R review: This isn't the gaming phone you're looking for

If you're interested in gaming on your phone, you can do one of two things. Your first option: pick up the Galaxy S21 Ultra and play the best Android games with relative ease. The phone has incredible hardware in the form of the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and it features a large 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 12GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery.
CELL PHONES
Sentinel

When you have these applications installed on your WhatsApp phone you can delete your account

WhatsApp will be one of the master of science instant messaging applications used all over the world. And it has been that it includes it, we can quickly connect any character with, no matter how far it is from us. Several years ago it appeared as a much practical master of science tool, faster and more efficient than traditional Text messages. And today we can say that it was the one that master of science sony ericsson uses for any purpose.
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

5 exciting features that I predict will eventually come to Chromebooks

Google has come a very long way when it comes to what Chromebooks are capable of. Just the other day, I was stating how the company has subverted many expectations by helping users unlock the full potential of creative activities on Chrome OS with Perks, and the public perception – outside of schools – has greatly improved over the past five years. As that happens, we’re seeing more unity between our phones, our homes, and our laptops. We previously thought Google wanted to merge the operating systems across Android and Chrome OS, and while that may one day become true despite what you think about Fuchsia, there’s no denying that it’s gone through great lengths to unify the experiences across our digital lives within its hardware and software ecosystem.
COMPUTERS
dotesports.com

Can you evolve Inkay if your phone doesn’t have a gyroscope in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Go Psychic spectacular event is in full swing, and players are capturing and looking to evolve the newly introduced Pokémon Inkay. This Dark/Psychic Pokémon has begun appearing within the wild and is available through one-star raids. Once captured, players looking to evolve this new Pokémon will need to use methods similar to how it was on the Nintendo 3DS.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Google
chromeunboxed.com

5 things Google News can do to make me hate it just a bit less, but probably won’t

Listen, I have a love-hate relationship with Google News, and until now, I’ve bit my tongue. It does provide a simple and easy-to-use experience for aggregating current events and by all accounts, it’s doing just ‘fine’ at that. However, as with other Google services like Gmail, I feel that all they ever truly do is ‘just fine’ – never excelling or reaching their full potential. I’ve only dealt with News because it’s from the tech giant, but I’ve never really found it all that user-friendly. The ‘For you’ aspect never really played out, in my opinion. Over the years, it’s become less of a go-to solution for me and in its place, I’ve gone to tools like Feedly instead.
INTERNET
chromeunboxed.com

Google Meet on the web will now automatically fix your camera’s brightness and visibility

Low-light mode in Google Meet on mobile has been around for almost a year now and it’s improved the quality of user cameras everywhere. Instead of having to compensate for a dark environment or less than ideal lighting conditions of any kind, even on the other end of the spectrum like sunlight blow out, the app automatically corrects it on your behalf. It’s a great trick brought about by AI and machine learning, and now, it’s officially coming to Meet on the web!
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

OnePlus will still let you unlock the bootloader of its new phones

OnePlus today announced the merger of OxygenOS and ColorOS into a unified Global OS, following the merger of HydrogenOS into ColorOS in China as well as the recent codebase integration of OxygenOS with ColorOS. While the company has not yet shared the name of what this new OS will be called, it has made a key announcement of interest to the custom ROM community: OnePlus will continue to offer bootloader unlocking on its new phones.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Must-have parenting gadgets you need for your home

Everything changes when you become a parent—especially your house. Whereas once you were all about that modern decorating scheme, now you scour for the latest gadgets that can keep your little one safe and—hopefully—give you a little extra time. So today we’re rounding up our favorite must-have parenting gadgets for the house. These are the monitors, night-lights, and cribs you’ll want in your parenting bag of tricks for accident-free days and smoother transitions.
LIFESTYLE
chromeunboxed.com

More evidence to further confirm Pixel 6 October launch date

Thanks to Droid Life, Reddit, and Front Page Tech, there is what now feels like a mountain of evidence pointing to a specific date for the launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. We’ve already talked about the initial leak from Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech and while I’ve been inclined to think this info was likely already correct, more evidence has shown up here and there to simply corroborate the October 19th date that we expect Google to officially unveil the new Pixel phones.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is well and truly on the way. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and it’s set to get a major refresh when it’s released to the public very soon. In fact, rumors suggest it’ll be out on October 4. Currently, Android 12 is available as part of a beta program, meaning that while you can technically download it if you want to, it’s still buggy, may not work properly, and shouldn’t be installed on your main phone. That said, Android 12 is up to Beta 4, which Google notes means that...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

What to do if you're locked out of your phone after resetting it

Google and the company that made your phone have some tools in place to help prevent phone theft and protect your privacy when it comes to resetting your phone. Factory Reset Protection is set up so that you'll need to know your phone password or your Google account password before you can reset a device and use it as new.
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

Updated Google Chat PWA is now available, but you may need to switch over to it manually

Google Chat for the web is now a Progressive Web Application (PWA) and comes with significant design and functionality changes compared to its previous Chrome app counterpart. About this time last year, the faster, more reliable, and engaging version was introduced, and only recently became generally available. While most people are being automatically swapped over to it, a select handful of users will need to upgrade on their own by clicking a banner notification that appears at the top of the site for them.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy