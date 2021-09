As the industry continues to come together to combat online hate speech, advertising industry leaders the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) announced plans to scale #EngageResponsibly (#ER) later this year. #EngageResponsibly is an initiative seeded by Pernod Ricard, donated to the ANA, and combined with GARM to create an industry-wide initiative. This expanded effort will harness the power and reach of big brands and social media platforms to engage and empower small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and consumers. The goal is to combat online hate speech through education and action. This includes responsible social media dialog and behaviors and using social platforms' tools for reporting online hate speech incidents.

