On Sunday the curtain closes on the regular season but with three teams still with a chance of taking the eighth and last spot in the WNBA playoffs. The New York Liberty came out strong to start the season like being freed from years of being locked in the purgatory of irrelevance since Bill Laimbeer left in 2017. A couple of rising stars and some great veterans meant the youngsters would be able to learn quickly and compete.

BASKETBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO