Leeds United struggled to contain Liverpool at Elland Road, losing 3-0 and going down to ten men in a frantic encounter. Here are your player ratings:. Illan Meslier (6.5/10): Difficult to give ratings to a keeper when conceding 3 or more goals, but he again showed his quickness off-the-line and his shot-stopping ability, and you can’t even lay much blame if any for the goals - it’s just one of those things.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO