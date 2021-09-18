Jackson inducts inaugural Hall of Fame class
Jackson High School inducted its inaugural Hall of Fame class on Friday night and recognized the inductees at halftime of the Jackson vs. Cape Central football game. The inaugural class consists of six individuals — Bob Mitchell, Becky (Bollinger) Riney, Mike Gohn, Richard Seyer, Paul Webber and Jim Nelson — and three teams — the 1934 basketball team, 1935 football team and 1977 wrestling team — selected by the Hall of Fame committee.www.semoball.com
